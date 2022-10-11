Senior Connect
Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park

Clifford Dutton, 44 years old.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Clifford Dutton, which took place on Saturday, October 8 at the 100 block of N Front Street.

Dutton was wanted on eight felony warrants, though the nature of these warrants was not specified by the announcement. A search was conducted, and police say they found powder cocaine packaged for sale.

“He has been charged with PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, and PWIMSD within 1000 FT. of a Park. Dutton received a $500,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center,” wrote the WPD in the announcement.

