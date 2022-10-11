Senior Connect
Leaders break ground on first Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Wilmington

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, community leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $10 million project funded by NBA star and Wilmington native Michael Jordan.

“The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics are a gateway to all services that Novant Health offers, so any specialty care that’s needed by any patient that accesses our clinics will find access open to all of our services through this entryway,” said Dr. Philip Brown, the chief community impact officer for Novant Health.

“I’m very excited that Michael Jordan was willing to make a contribution to his home and I’m really excited about how he wanted to do that,” said Wilmington City Councilman Clifford Barnett. “Getting two clinics in an area where there’s a lot of need is a tremendous blessing.”

This first clinic is being constructed across Greenfield Street from the Houston Moore neighborhood.

“We worked in partnership between Novant Health and Cape Fear Collective to build an index of need across New Hanover County,” said Dr. Brown. “This particular location had the highest need of any community in New Hanover County.”

“Areas like Houston Moore have a lot of needs,” said Barnett. “You’ve got single parents. You got folks who are on low income. You’ve got folks who have been not given the best of the system — maybe they don’t know how to work the system or they don’t have the resources. Being right here is just phenomenal.”

Over a year since first identifying the site for the new clinic, it’s been a long road.

“Getting community input, designing the building, showing that to the community, getting approval of those stakeholders, having them select interior, getting all the paperwork, let’s say, done around what it takes to build a building,” said Dr. Brown.

In the end, it’s all been worth it to give everyone access to basic healthcare when the clinic opens in 2023.

“There’s a number of people not getting the services they deserve, so we want to really make sure that all the citizens in Wilmington can get healthcare because healthcare is very critical,” said Barnett.

Now, community members look forward to the change this could bring to the community.

“The sign that’ll tell me it’s been a success is kids will do better in school. The sign that’ll tell me it’s been a success is grandparents will do better with their health,” said Barnett. “The signs that’ll tell me that it’s a success are kids will be reading on a better level, they’re healthier, they’re thriving. That’s the determinate factor. That’s going to let you know that what we did really matters and it’s going to matter not just five years from now but generations to come.”

This is just the first of two clinics that will serve the city of Wilmington. The second will be yards away from the Creekwood South community. That clinic is still in its design phase and is set to open in 2024.

While Jordan is known for his wins, many say this contribution is a win for all of Wilmington.

“To be affiliated with such a remarkable individual as Michael to bring something like this to a community in need is just something that inspires me to work hard every day,” said Dr. Brown.

