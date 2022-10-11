Senior Connect
Ironman 70.3 triathlon to be held on October 15 in Wilmington

A previous Ironman 70.3 race
A previous Ironman 70.3 race(wrdw)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon will take place on Saturday, October 15 .

Approximately 3,200 people are expected to participate in this year’s race. Including non-participants, the event is expected to bring over 7,000 visitors to Wilmington.

The course starts at Wrightsville Beach and ends in downtown Wilmington across from the Battleship. The ROKA swim course will be at Wrightsville Beach in Banks Channel connected to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. A 56-mile bike ride will take athletes from the beach to the countryside, traversing two counties. The last leg is a foot race to the finish line near Wilmington’s riverfront.

The Ironman Village, which will be set up in the Wilmington Convention Center, serves as the location for athlete check-in, athlete briefings, and the Ironman Merchandise Store.

The event is free to spectators, and the local community is welcome to spectate the different legs of the race.

“We are pleased to welcome the IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina race back to Wilmington,” John Sneed, vice president of sales & services for the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a recent release. “We are excited to welcome athletes, IRONMAN staff, exhibitors, volunteers, spectators and their guests with warm hospitality. It is our hope that everyone will enjoy the race and have an opportunity to also experience our great restaurants, attractions and tours during their visit.”

Registering for the courses can be found here. For more information about the Ironman Village, their website can be found here.

