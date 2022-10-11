Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Oct. 11, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 20% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.

Catch comfy fall temps in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

New Atlantic tropical storm formation is unlikely this week, but wect.com/hurricane is always open!

