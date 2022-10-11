First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 20% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.

