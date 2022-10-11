Senior Connect
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life

Catherine Ferrell, of Durham, turned 110 years old on Monday.
Catherine Ferrell, of Durham, turned 110 years old on Monday.(WNCN)
By Brea Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday — her 110th birthday.

Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends.

She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic. CBS 17 sat down with her Monday as she reflected on her life.

She credits her faith as the secret to living a long life.

“Treat people like you want to be treated. That’s all I know,” Ferrell said. “If they don’t treat you like that, respect them and keep on moving. Don’t get mad and fall out. Just keep on moving and doing what you’ve been taught to do.”

Ferrell also received birthday wishes from President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

