COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs Social Emotional Learning books for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teaching students self-awareness and respect is a big part of Sara Todd’s lesson plan. The PreK-2 teacher at Wilmington School of the Arts is hoping to get Social Emotional Learning (SEL) books for her classroom. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I am hoping to get the SEL books to begin teaching students self-awareness and respect of themselves and others,” Todd said on her DonorsChoose page. “I hope to instill in my students self-awareness and respect and show them what that looks like for each person. The file boxes will help students become self-aware and help them organize projects and papers they would like to place in their student-led portfolio. My class is focusing on responsibility and using these books, file boxes, and label maker will help them see their responsibility in the classroom.”

Mrs. Todd needs $372 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Mrs. Todd’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.