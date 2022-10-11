Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs Social Emotional Learning books for students

Sara Todd needs $372 in donations to purchase SEL books for her students
Sara Todd, a prek-2 teacher at Wilmington School of the Arts would like to purchase SEL books...
Sara Todd, a prek-2 teacher at Wilmington School of the Arts would like to purchase SEL books for her classroom through DonorsChoose
By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teaching students self-awareness and respect is a big part of Sara Todd’s lesson plan. The PreK-2 teacher at Wilmington School of the Arts is hoping to get Social Emotional Learning (SEL) books for her classroom. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I am hoping to get the SEL books to begin teaching students self-awareness and respect of themselves and others,” Todd said on her DonorsChoose page. “I hope to instill in my students self-awareness and respect and show them what that looks like for each person. The file boxes will help students become self-aware and help them organize projects and papers they would like to place in their student-led portfolio. My class is focusing on responsibility and using these books, file boxes, and label maker will help them see their responsibility in the classroom.”

Mrs. Todd needs $372 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Mrs. Todd’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Daquon Rollo Corrothers
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are currently searching for...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being,...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

Latest News

The farm of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
Sage
DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that 100 percent of the water being sent...
CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark