CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No PFAS compounds have been detected in water treated by Granular Activated Carbon filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, according to CFPUA.

CFPUA has built eight deep-bed GAC filters at the plant, which provides drinking water to approximately 80 percent of the utility’s customers.

“As of October 2022, 100 percent of the water being sent from Sweeney to the water distribution system is being treated by the GAC filters,” a CFPUA news release states. “Testing shows that no PFAS compounds are currently being detected in the treated water.”

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are considered “forever chemicals” because of their tendency not to break down in the environment or the human body.

CFPUA says no GenX or any other PFAS was detected in the most recent (Oct. 7) water testing results.

