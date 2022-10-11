Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Mural Project adds a pop of color to town

The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year. Originally, the goal was to create two murals a year, but they have exceeded that original plan.

The 12th and latest mural was created by Maddie Deiters, a 15-year-old artist who wanted to show Carolina Beach what she believes the best day ever looks like. The mural consists of five Polaroids that showcase what the best day looks like based on community input.

Deiters asked locals to submit photos of their best day in Carolina Beach. Over 80 photos were submitted and only five were selected to be painted on the mural. Deiters said it was hard to chose just five photos because every submission looked like the best day ever.

Maureen Lewis, founder and president of Carolina Beach Mural Project tells me what her vision was for this project.

Previously, Lewis sat down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss the mural project.

“Public art inspires people and it makes the community feel a little more cohesive, and for the visitors it’s just another thing that they enjoy. We call it cultural tourism, so perhaps you’re not really into the beach but now there’s another reason to come to Carolina Beach.”

She said that the murals add a pop of color to areas and create an overall happy vibe around town.

There are plans to create more murals around town, but for now, ”Best Day Ever” is the last mural to be painted for the year.

The process to add a mural to the town’s walls isn’t quite that simple. The paintings need to represent Carolina Beach in some way, whether it’s the history or cultural tourism. The artists also need to have ties to North Carolina. This was the most important requirement because the Mural Project wanted to represent the state of North Carolina in the best way they can.

The Mural Project commissions North Carolina artists through events, sponsorships and donations. They are asking people to donate to the program in order to continue creating meaningful pieces of artwork around town.

There is a map to help locate the 12 murals, as some are harder to find than others. You can find that below:

Locations of all 12 murals in Carolina Beach
Locations of all 12 murals in Carolina Beach(WECT)

There are more murals to be expected, but no dates have officially been set as to when painting will begin.

