Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6.

WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension but has not received those details so far.

A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is still employed as of October 11.

