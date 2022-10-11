Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6.
WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension but has not received those details so far.
A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is still employed as of October 11.
