Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Breast cancer awareness groups partner with Independence Mall for pink bag event

(Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United Breast Cancer Foundation and Going Beyond the Pink are partnering with Independence Mall to hold an event to support breast cancer survivors and those currently battling breast cancer on Saturday, October 15 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Novant Health will be setting up their mobile mammogram unit in the parking lot at the main entrance. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910‐721‐1485 but are not required for a mammogram, per the Independence Mall.

Members of the radio station Z-107.5 will be there from 12‐2 p.m. for a live radio giveaway and will play Irish music from 2‐4 p.m.

In the center court, there will be a survivor wall with pictures and stories. There will also be a selfie wall along with the Chick‐fil‐A cow. Great American Cookie will feature a huge pink cookie for the event.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Daquon Rollo Corrothers
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are currently searching for...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being,...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

Latest News

Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water...
Brunswick County water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers has been rescinded
Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
On Tuesday, community leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $10 million project...
Leaders break ground on first Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Wilmington