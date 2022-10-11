Breast cancer awareness groups partner with Independence Mall for pink bag event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United Breast Cancer Foundation and Going Beyond the Pink are partnering with Independence Mall to hold an event to support breast cancer survivors and those currently battling breast cancer on Saturday, October 15 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Novant Health will be setting up their mobile mammogram unit in the parking lot at the main entrance. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910‐721‐1485 but are not required for a mammogram, per the Independence Mall.

Members of the radio station Z-107.5 will be there from 12‐2 p.m. for a live radio giveaway and will play Irish music from 2‐4 p.m.

In the center court, there will be a survivor wall with pictures and stories. There will also be a selfie wall along with the Chick‐fil‐A cow. Great American Cookie will feature a huge pink cookie for the event.

