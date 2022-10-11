Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Blink-182 reunites for new album, announces massive world tour

The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 has reunited — and the band is likely coming to a city near you.

The award-winning pop-punk band is back together with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker joining forces yet again.

The trio announced Tuesday their most extensive tour and first tour in about a decade. The group also announced a new song titled “Edging” debuting Friday from an upcoming new album.

According to the band’s website, their world tour begins March 11, 2023, in Mexico and will continue until February 2024 in New Zealand, with multiple U.S. tour dates from New York to Los Angeles.

Fans can get tour tickets starting Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Daquon Rollo Corrothers
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are currently searching for...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being,...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

Latest News

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water...
Brunswick County water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers has been rescinded
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition