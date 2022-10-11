100-year anniversary of Topsy the circus elephant’s romp in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of arts and entertainment for Wilmington’s Riverfest, 100 years ago a different kind of visitor was romping through: a four-ton circus elephant named Topsy.

“As they were loading up the circus onto the train at the end of the night, it is said that some dogs that were helping herd some of the larger circus animals to their train cars, spooked Topsy, which was a centerpiece elephant for the circus, and she got away,” Assistant Museum Director of Burgwin-Wright House Hunter Ingram said.

After she escaped from the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus on October 9, 1922, Topsy went on an 18-hour escapade through town. She terrified neighbors overnight as she rummaged through their yards, many of whom had never seen an elephant.

People were fearful that this was a huge monster that had somehow arrived in Wilmington. But that was only part of her journey; Topsy also relaxed in the waters of Greenfield Lake and even went for a swim in the Cape Fear River, but not before she paid an unwelcome visit to the Eureka Dye Company, which is now known as the current site of Dram Yard restaurant.

“She actually broke in through one of the doors, and she ends up kind of making a mess inside she spews dye everywhere, leans against the back wall and she almost tears it down, she makes quite the mess at the Eureka Dye Works,” Ingram said.

Topsy’s connection to the building along 2nd and Dock Streets is evident with elephant door handles, decor and Dram Yard even uses her as its logo. It’s all to keep the playful legend of the elephant’s wild trip through Wilmington alive, especially for a city with a troublesome past.

“We live in a town where so much of our history is defined a lot by war, it’s defined by racial violence, with 1898 so it’s fun to talk about Topsy, and what better reason the 100th anniversary,” Ingram said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.