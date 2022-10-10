Senior Connect
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is shown on July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May has announced his retirement, according to reports.

Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement Monday on his wife’s Facebook page, saying he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.

