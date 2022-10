WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing some nightly work along Burnett Boulevard between Greenfield Street and Carolina Beach Road.

The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.

Initial work requires nightly closures of Burnett Blvd between Carolina Beach Rd & Greenfield St. The closures will be from 8pm-6am beginning the night of Monday, Oct. 10 and concluding the night of Friday, Oct. 14. The closures will allow a crane to be delivered to the job site. pic.twitter.com/78EyTAcCj1 — Wilmington, NC - get your hurricane kit together! (@CityofWilm) October 9, 2022

