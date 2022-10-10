Senior Connect
NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at town hall forum

New Hanover County Board of Comissioners Town Hall.
New Hanover County Board of Comissioners Town Hall.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium for a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The forum will be hosted by Jon Evans and moderated by WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer, WECT’s Michael Praats and Port City Daily’s Amy Passaretti. You can watch the forum in-person or online via our website or Facebook.

You can submit questions aimed at any of the commissioners via this online forum. The candidates are LeAnn Pierce (R), Tom Toby (R), Rob Zapple (D) and Travis C. Robinson (D).

Previously: candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Education speak at town hall forum

