NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at town hall forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium for a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The forum will be hosted by Jon Evans and moderated by WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer, WECT’s Michael Praats and Port City Daily’s Amy Passaretti. You can watch the forum in-person or online via our website or Facebook.

You can submit questions aimed at any of the commissioners via this online forum. The candidates are LeAnn Pierce (R), Tom Toby (R), Rob Zapple (D) and Travis C. Robinson (D).

