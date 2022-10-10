Senior Connect
Murrells Inlet man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at Myrtle Beach Cookout

Niko Williams
Niko Williams(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that took the life of a North Carolina man who was trying to protect two women.

Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was set to begin on Monday.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on Sept. 11, 2020 in the parking lot of a Cookout restaurant along Kings Highway.

RELATED COVERAGE | Friend explains Cookout shooting victim tried to stop man from hitting woman

Authorities said Williams was arguing with two women when the victim, 24-year-old AJ Soles from Tabor City, stepped in a tried to separate Williams from the women.

Williams pulled out a gun and fired at Soles until the gun was empty, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Williams also shot another man several times. That man survived but had to go through a life-saving surgery, the solicitor’s office revealed.

Williams drove away from the scene but was arrested by police about two hours later not far from the scene.

Christopher Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said Williams had no prior criminal record and also had a valid concealed carry weapon permit at the time of the shooting, but it’s still no excuse to take a life.

“This case illustrates that a ‘concealed weapons permit’ is not a license to kill. Citizens who lawfully carry their guns are welcome to do so in our community, but they must abide by the same laws and standards as unarmed citizens,” Helms said. “The defendant’s use of a firearm in this instance was not only overkill here, it was criminal.”

The judge sentenced Williams to 20 years in prison. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

