Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015.

Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison.

“The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military Cutoff was robbed by McLaughlin and two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “McLaughlin and another man entered the back door after closing with the assistance of an employee who left the back delivery door ajar. This now-former employee was also charged. The third co-conspirator brandished a firearm against an employee then chased the victim out of the restaurant while McLaughlin emptied the safe. The victim chased after the vehicle the armed offender rode away in and was able to see the license tag number; he immediately called 911 and relayed this information to emergency communications.

“Sgt. Schwarz with the Wilmington Police Department located this vehicle within 15 minutes and detained the driver who identified the perpetrators. The armed offender had jumped from the vehicle and fled. After robbing the McDonalds, McLaughlin was in Federal Custody out of state until December of 2021.”

During this time, McLaughlin was convicted of two armed robberies - one in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey. The U.S. Marshals Service brought McLaughlin back to New Hanover County in December 2021 to face charges locally.

