Local Red Cross executive director heading to Florida to help with recovery efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The executive director for the Cape Fear Area chapter of the Red Cross, James Jarvis, is heading to Florida to help on the ground recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

Jarvis said some of the most impacted people are the ones who might have been living paycheck to paycheck, and now they are left with nothing.

He says at last check more than 2,100 people were in 15 Red Cross shelters across the state and in need of help, both medically and financially.

“We know just how devastating a hurricane can be living here in Eastern North Carolina, so [I’m] just glad to be able to go down and help our neighbors to the south begin their recovery, providing critical connections between elected officials in the area and the Red Cross volunteers on the ground. So that way, as they identify pockets of food insecurity, communities that have been cut off, you know, we’ll be able to quickly flow resources to that area,” Jarvis said. “The reason I’m going down there and joining 37 fellow Red Crossers from Eastern North Carolina, and 1,600 Red Cross volunteers on the ground to try to help provide some care and comfort and financial assistance, and to try to help them begin picking up the pieces to move forward in their recovery.”

Jarvis said when Hurricane Florence hit Southeastern North Carolina, 60% of donations came from people outside of the state.

If you want to help, you can go to redcross.org/donate.

