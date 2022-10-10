Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

“I think everybody knew it was coming”: Panthers fans react to Matt Rhule firing as head coach

Fans tell WBTV something was needed to turn the team around and they believe this was the first step to get the panthers on the right track.
Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(Lowell Rose)
By Lowell Rose
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers fans are reacting to the news of Matt Rhule’s firing Monday morning by the organization. The reactions come after starting the season rough and only winning 11 out of 38 games with the team since he started as coach.

Fans tell WBTV something was needed to turn the team around and they believe this was the first step to get the panthers on the right track.

Josh Carpenter, a Panthers fan said, “I think everybody knew it was coming.”

Sarah Meiklejohn, added, “we left yesterday, and I said I’m going to be surprised if Matt Rhule still has a job tomorrow.”

The Carolina Panthers letting go of Matt Rhule did not catch the fanbase by surprise.

Meiklejohn said, “I mean it’s the easiest change to make when you’re struggling is to point a finger at the head coach and I really liked Matt Rhule when he came in, I was really excited.”

Dustin Mckelvey added, “he had a great college career, but coming to the panthers, I think we’ve won 11 games with him in the past three years, so I think it was time for a change.”

Fans tell WBTV the energy in the stadium for Sunday’s game was deflated, a reflection of only winning one game so far this season.

“Nobody was super excited even when we did score, like you’ll feel that energy kind of ramp up for a second then it came right back down and I feel like part of that is the panthers are having a tough season so far,” said Meiklejohn.

Although morale was low among fans, some have different opinions about the timeline of Rhule’s firing.

McKelvey said, “I wish that we maybe could have waited it out until the end of the season, because I feel like right now, we’re just up in the air, and just firing a coach midseason, it doesn’t help us any further in the year.”

Carpenter added, “I think it was a good choice, maybe a little late not for the team, but maybe for the fans; it should have happened last year.

Fans feel this could be the rebirth of the team.

Carpenter said, “That’s what we hope for; that’s what every Panthers fan is hoping for.”

McKelvey added, “No matter what happens, I’m always going to be a Panthers fan, ride or die, so keep pounding.”

Fans are hopeful interim head coach Steve Wilks will be able to get a few wins in before the end of the season. Most importantly, fans want to feel energized again when going to games at Bank of America Stadium.

Also: ‘We have to get over that hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Daquon Rollo Corrothers
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are currently searching for...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Riverfest 2019
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus

Latest News

As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being,...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and...
District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders
Timothy Craig Iannone
District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders
Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015