Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut

The price of gas in the Carolinas is still lower than the national average, which is around $3.90 a gallon.
It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline.

The main factor in the price hike is major oil-producing countries that are cutting production, which means higher prices.

The price of gas in the Carolinas is still lower than the national average, which is around $3.90 a gallon.

Overall, according to the latest figures from Triple-A, $3.50 per gallon is about seven cents more than a month ago. In South Carolina, it’s $3.36, which is three more cents from a month ago.

Tracker: WBTV GAS PRICES

While these are both still lower than the national average, it could be catching up after OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, decided to cut oil production by about two million barrels per day. Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, it’s a blow to the Biden Administration, which had launched a recent campaign to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from cutting production.

“Less supply of crude oil equals less supply of gasoline. Less supply of gasoline at current demand levels equals higher prices,” Oil Analyst and co-found of The Schork Report, Stephen Schork said.

“We believe we have the tools here at home to work with our allies, and to work with Congress to make sure that we address the mistake that OPEC made yesterday, which was the wrong direction,” State Department’s senior advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein said. “And again, I believe it will have less of an impact in the United States and far more of an impact on lower-income countries around the world.”

Local refineries such as those in California that temporarily shut down for maintenance will be back up soon and stocking up on a winter blend. But that can only do so much.

Also Read: OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Riverfest 2019
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach...
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6...
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6...
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St....
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
Bystanders helped identify the suspect as 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera. He has been...
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
The organizers write on their website that controlled burns are important to maintaining the...
Fire in the Pines Festival returns with food, hay-rides and a chance to watch a controlled burn