First Alert Forecast: more tranquil in the tropics, rain chances here at home

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 9, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the weekend, Caribbean Hurricane Julia swirled into Nicaragua with heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge. Early this week, a weaker Julia - or its remnants - will continue to bring unsettled weather to much of Central America and southern Mexico. Thankfully, new tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next couple of days.

Most of the Cape Fear Region has had no measurable rain since Hurricane Ian made its close passage on September 30, but that dry streak is likely to end this week. Clouds could yield a stray sprinkle or period of mainly light rain Monday, for one. Late Wednesday into Thursday, a passing front will articulate the best odds for a shower or thundershower of the work and school week.

Temperatures will be seasonably mild - within five degrees of average - for the week ahead.

Catch details your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

