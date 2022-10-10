Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year

People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday...
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday sales, experts say.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking for a good deal leading into the holidays, you are in luck.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are going to see a sharp increase in discounting this holiday season due to inventory growth and a decrease in supply chain issues.

The company predicts the biggest discounts in electronics at 27%, up from 7% last year.

The average toy discount will be 22%.

Adobe said you will find the biggest discounts right around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company is also forecasting a stark slowdown in consumer spending for the remainder of the year, from over 8% in growth in 2021 to 2.5% in 2022, making it the slowest growth on record.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Riverfest 2019
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6...
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach...
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts

Latest News

A previous year's Autumn with Topsail Festival
Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October...
Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces new interview room with a focus on victims