Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings

Almost three in five shoppers plan to buy less this year
holiday shopping
holiday shopping(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent survey commissioned by Bankrate.com showed inflation is changing the way 40% of consumers plan to shop for the holidays this year.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for Bankrate, said that consumers plan to start shopping earlier, buy less, and seek more discounts.

Rossman shared several helpful tips for holiday shoppers:

  • Start early: you likely have five or six paychecks left before the holidays so make purchases over time or set aside money now
  • Make a gift list and stick to it
  • Research deals before buying
  • Stack discounts: look for coupons to add to rewards discounts from tore or credit cards

Rossman said many big box retailers have extra inventory this this year so there should be good deals to move products.

For more ideas from Bankrate on how to shave costs, check out 10 ways to save money during the holidays.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Riverfest 2019
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6...
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach...
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts

Latest News

Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water...
Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram suspend Kanye West over antisemitic posts