Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. to host 32nd annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally and march

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has announced that it will host its 32nd annual “Take Back the Night” rally and march on Oct. 13.

Per the announcement, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrelson Center at 20 N 4th St. Suite 214, Wilmington.

“This year, our theme is “Capturing Hope,” said Kylie Wright, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Court Advocate and Take Back the Night organizer. “As per usual, we do kind of the walk around downtown, and then end up back at the Harrelson Center around 7 or so. Our speaker this year is Erika Jones. She is Assistant Legal Counsel for the Administrative Office of the Courts. She used to be an Assistant District Attorney here, so we’re really excited to have her back, kind of talk more about awareness and empowering survivors and bringing the community together against domestic violence.”

Organizers say Take Back the Night seeks to spread domestic violence awareness while supporting those who have survived or are currently fighting domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization “partially supported by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, the North Carolina Council for Women, and the Governor’s Crime Commission,” per their website. Donations from the community as well as profit from their Vintage Values Resale Shops in the Wilmington area help the organization achieve its goals.

Operating for over 36 years, they provide shelter and support programs to help break the cycle of domestic violence. Raising the public’s awareness of such issues is a key element in supporting the effort.

“Our goal with ‘Capturing Hope’ was really to kind of shed light on the things that are already happening, the hope that survivors already have within them, and the work that our community already does,” said Wright. “And to kind of put more light onto that, bring it out and show that we really are working towards a place with less domestic violence, no domestic violence all together.”

For more information, please visit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. website.

