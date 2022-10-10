District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in 1996, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in those cases. Timothy Craig Iannone is currently awaiting trial for the rape and kidnapping of an alleged victim more than two decades ago.

Now, New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David wants a judge to allow witnesses and evidence at trial that would tie Iannone to the murders of Allison Jackson-Foy and Angela Rothen, as well as other alleged assaults that took place more than a decade ago.

Iannone was previously considered a person of interest in the deaths of Jackson-Foy and Rothen but was never charged. Their remains were found in some woods off Carolina Beach Road in April 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

David submitted several motions to a judge that would allow the state to submit evidence based on prior allegations of assaults made by women against Iannone. Former lead investigator for the Wilmington Police Department Lee Odham took the stand Monday to recount his investigation into their deaths and subsequent information he learned.

25 years later: DNA evidence connects man with cold case rape, kidnapping

Odham says during his investigation into the deaths of Jackson-Foy and Rothen he spoke with several women who allege Iannone attacked them as well as others who said they had consensual sexual activity with him in exchange for rides. Iannone was a taxi driver --- and Jackson-Foy was last seen waiting on a taxi at a bar off Carolina Beach Road.

When asked if they had any sort of evidence to tie Iannone to her disappearance, Odham said he has a witness that not only saw her get into a cab from the company he worked for, but said he identified Iannone as the driver.

David also wants the judge to allow other alleged victims and witnesses as admissible in the upcoming rape and kidnapping trial, despite Iannone not being charged for these accusations. It’s known as Rule 404(b).

“Rule 404(b) states that evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts may not be used as evidence of a person’s character for “propensity” purposes – that is, to show that the person likely acted in a manner consistent with the other crime, wrong, or act in the present case. See G.S. 8C-404(b), Official Commentary (“evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove character as a basis for suggesting the inference that conduct on a particular occasion was in conformity with it”),” according to the University of North Carolina School of Government.

There are multiple witnesses and pieces of evidentiary material David hopes the judge will admit into the trial which is set for late November, and the judge will likely make his decision later this week. The pre-trial hearing is to let the defense know what to expect when the case goes to trial. David was unable to speak with WECT due to the pending nature of the case, and cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but it’s likely a decision will be made soon, and more information will be made available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.