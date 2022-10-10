Senior Connect
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole

Daquon Rollo Corrothers
Daquon Rollo Corrothers(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Daquon Corrothers has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in prison for killing and robbing Alex Moore in the Farmer’s Union Community. The ruling was passed on Monday, Oct. 10.

Per a release from District Attorney Jon David, Moore was reported missing on Jan. 28, 2020. Law enforcement found his pickup truck in Bladen County and began a further investigation.

The release says the investigators searched Corrothers’ house on Feb. 5 and found Moore’s body in a “shallow, watery grave in the defendant’s yard.” The medical examiner told the jury that Moore had eight gunshot wounds along with a series of abrasions.

Corrothers is from Columbus County and was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

