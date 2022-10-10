Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10.

Per a county release, low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back-siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any potential disease-causing organisms in the water.

The advisory is in effect until further notice. If you have questions, you can reach BCPU at 910-253-2657.

The following areas are affected:

From 705 to 915 Shoreline Dr. W

Colony Place

Oyster Bay Drive

Oyster Shell Drive

Oyster Pointe Drive

Resort Circle

Wedge Pointe Drive

From 8988 to 8928 Heritage Dr. SW

Green Pointe Drive

Forest Pointe Drive

Bay Pointe Drive

Bonaparte Drive

W. Calabash Drive

Ash Place

E. Calabash Drive

Riveredge Place

Marshview Drive

Townview Place

Oakridge Plantation Drive

Oyster Court SW

Woodbine Road

Mallard Court

Marshview Lane SW

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.