Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers

Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water...
Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages.(WLBT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10.

Per a county release, low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back-siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any potential disease-causing organisms in the water.

The advisory is in effect until further notice. If you have questions, you can reach BCPU at 910-253-2657.

The following areas are affected:

  • From 705 to 915 Shoreline Dr. W
  • Colony Place
  • Oyster Bay Drive
  • Oyster Shell Drive
  • Oyster Pointe Drive
  • Resort Circle
  • Wedge Pointe Drive
  • From 8988 to 8928 Heritage Dr. SW
  • Green Pointe Drive
  • Forest Pointe Drive
  • Bay Pointe Drive
  • Bonaparte Drive
  • W. Calabash Drive
  • Ash Place
  • E. Calabash Drive
  • Riveredge Place
  • Marshview Drive
  • Townview Place
  • Oakridge Plantation Drive
  • Oyster Court SW
  • Woodbine Road
  • Mallard Court
  • Marshview Lane SW

