Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason.

The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds was last seen driving a U-Haul,

Per the BCSO, Mason may be in the Wilmington area.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777 or 911.

