Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces new interview room with a focus on victims

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview room.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview room.

Per the release, the new interview room is the first of its kind in the region. The sheriff’s office intends to utilize the new space for violent crime victim interviews.

The idea is to provide a physically and emotionally safe space for victims while they maneuver through their traumatic experiences.

The office stated that the founder of Project Beloved, Tracy Matheson, developed the idea for rooms such as this one. A 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, Project Beloved seeks to educate, advocate and collaborate to change the conversation around sexual assault. They aim to empower survivors to speak about their experiences.

Matheson’s daughter was a victim of sexual assault and homicide in 2017, leading to the creation of Project Beloved.

To fund the new interview room, BCSO secured a grant from Humanizing the Badge. Additionally, donations from Families First Inc. and Cox Furniture Warehouse helped make the project a reality. Per the release, the new space was created and designed at no cost to taxpayers.

