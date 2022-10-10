Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly.

“After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department did not immediately replace it due to budget constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In anticipation of resuming service, the department strung a new cable over the river and did maintenance to the launch site,” wrote the North Carolina Department of Transportation in a release.

Greenville-based ICRO Enterprises Inc. is operating the ferry for $86,200 per year, per the NCDOT. With the ferry at a Wilmington marina, it was sandblasted, repainted and given new parts for a total of $25,000.

People can use the ferry for free without an appointment, but the NCDOT does note that demand increases during the summer. It typically moves around 75 vehicles per day and is one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries.

