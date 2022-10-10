Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus

The Elwell Ferry at the Wilmington Marine Center
The Elwell Ferry at the Wilmington Marine Center(Wilmington Marine Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly.

“After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department did not immediately replace it due to budget constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In anticipation of resuming service, the department strung a new cable over the river and did maintenance to the launch site,” wrote the North Carolina Department of Transportation in a release.

Greenville-based ICRO Enterprises Inc. is operating the ferry for $86,200 per year, per the NCDOT. With the ferry at a Wilmington marina, it was sandblasted, repainted and given new parts for a total of $25,000.

People can use the ferry for free without an appointment, but the NCDOT does note that demand increases during the summer. It typically moves around 75 vehicles per day and is one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Riverfest 2019
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach...
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6...
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina now...
IRS, NCDOR to provide relief for N.C. individuals, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have announced that they will host their 32nd...
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. to host 32nd annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally and march
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have announced that they will host their 32nd...
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. to host 32nd annual 'Take Back the Night' rally and march
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are currently searching for...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person