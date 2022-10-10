Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd Annual Autumn with Topsail Festival will feature artists, food, inflatables and more from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.

The Historical Society of Topsail Island will host the festival at its Assembly Building and grounds at 720 Channel Blvd in Topsail Beach.

“The festival features a juried Artists’ and Crafts Court with over 100 regional artists displaying and selling their work,” stated the organizers on their website. “Enjoy exciting live musical entertainment, a variety of amazing food with beer and wine, inflatables and crafts for children, and much more!”

Per the organizers, a free shuttle bus will take attendees from the various parking lots to the festival grounds. The shuttle bus is set to run up and down Anderson Blvd and stop at the following intersections:

Barwick Ave near beach access 0-5

Rocky Mount Ave near beach access 0-6

Empie Ave near beach access 0-7

Haywood Ave near beach access 0-8

Davis Ave near beach access 0-9

Crews Ave near beach access 0-10

Hines Ave near beach access 0-11

Scott Ave near beach access 0-12 (also near the Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.