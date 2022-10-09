One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 o’clock Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.

Two additional victims were also found with non-life-threatening injuries, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

Bystanders helped identify the suspect as 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera. He has been charged with murder and assault on a law enforcement officer and is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

