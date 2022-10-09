Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features changes after a forementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night: continued cool northerly breezes should be enough to keep daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s for Sunday.

Through the next few days, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

The tropics are active with newly upgraded Hurricane Julia in the southern Caribbean Sea as it moves towards the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday. That said, no impacts to the Carolinas are expected with this storm. There are also no other areas of interest noted by the National Hurricane Center.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

