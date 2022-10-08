‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles.

The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

The rescue was a little more complex due to all the nets on the shrimp boat. The captain of the boat lowered the crew members down one by one using a life raft on board, and the Coast Guard lifted the men into a helicopter one at a time from the rough waters.

“It was too rough to be out there. It was our last chance before the weather got too bad. At that point, you don’t know if the boat is going to make it or not. We expect it to end up on the beach, but there’s also possibilities of pumps and other things quitting, causing the boat to sink. It gets you nervous there,” Aaron Robinson, owner of the Shayna Michelle, said.

The anchor line snapped during the storm, and eventually, the boat washed up on shore.

Robinson has owned the boat for a few years no. He’s a fourth-generation commercial fisherman, and his business, Holden Beach Seafood Company, has been in the family for three generations. He said that’s why getting the boat back into the water was crucial to keeping his family’s business running.

“The boat supports our seafood business here, helps us bring fresh shrimp to the community and all of our customers. The boat has quite a bit of history behind it,” Robinson said. “So, it’s quite a task to get it back in the water. We were able to recruit other shrimp boats to come and pull on it, but we have to do a lot from land. We had to get a couple of excavators down to get it dug out and try to get the boat with some water under it so we could pull it off. As bad as it was, it was a good place for it because we were close to a beach access and we were able to do something with it and [we were] lucky enough to have a good support there from the City of Myrtle Beach and the Coast Guard, they worked well with us while we tried to get the boat back in the ocean.”

Repairs still remain for the boat so they can get back to work, but Robinson and the crew are just grateful to be safe.

Robinson hopes to have the boat completely repaired within a week or two. He said the fiberglass needs some work along with some welding to fix the rudder, as it currently isn’t steering well due to some damage from the boat being beached.

“It could’ve definitely been worse. We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with versus being in the bottom of the ocean somewhere,” Robinson said. “We’re gonna get it repaired and get it back out there, catching shrimp to keep supplying everyone with the Carolina shrimp they love.”

While the Shayna Michelle is being repaired, Robinson is working with private boats to keep the business going.

It takes a village

Robinson said the tiring effort to get his boat back in the water was something that could only happen with dedication and lifelong friendships.

The Varnam family played a big role in orchestrating the effort, along with many other locals that had the resources, manpower, and knowledge needed to make this successful. Thousands of pounds of rope and a couple of excavators made it happen.

“Jamee Blanton and his brother Steven Blanton reached out [my son], Hunter, and volunteered to bring a 480 excavator as well as Matt Britt bringing a CAT 330 owned by Mr. Wilson Baucom and transported by Mr. James Hockaday,” Sammy Varnam, a lifelong friend of Robinson’s, said. “Ryan Williams from Holden Beach and Rocky Magwood from Shem Creek, South Carolina, provided boats to take ropes from the beach strand to the boats waiting offshore . . . Cameron Reaves with the Palmetto Pride and Brandon Wells, with the Kensley Grace from Beaufort, South Carolina, headed north twenty hours away to help.”

Varnam rounded up the guys and explained that everyone needed to have patience and listen carefully during the process or else it would not work.

When talking to Varnam, he described the crowd of nearly a thousand people watching like a World Series crowd, so he didn’t want to make any mistakes.

They knew the boat needed to be lowered at least eight feet before any pulling could happen from other boats just offshore.

“We dug 14 feet deep around the boat . . . we connected a rope to each outrigger, then we begin to roll the boat left and right. Each time the boat would sink lower and lower, dissolving the small ridge under the keel,” Varnam said. “Day one was over and we lowered the boat six feet.”

Day two started with a similar process, and then some waiting on the tide. Eventually, they connected some tow ropes and Shayna Michelle was back afloat.

History of the boat

Formerly named “Winds of Fortune” and owned by Wayne Magwood, the boat has a legendary reputation.

Magwood ran the shrimp boat out of Shem Creek in South Carolina for 37 years before Robinson bought the boat from him.

Magwood has since passed away, but Robinson and Varnam said that his spirit is still alive and lives on with the boat.

