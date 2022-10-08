Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus.

Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Wilmington’s downtown a couple of years ago does not look like Wilmington now if you look at all the renovations they have going on the road construction and things like the new hotel, the convention center,” Roderick Bell, president of Wilmington Riverfest, said.

With Riverfest returning and construction slowing down on Front Street, first-time vendors to the festival, Wesley Hutchinson, and his wife Janie are excited to be a part of this year’s festival.

“It’s amazing to get back into routines again and see people out in groups talking, smiling and laughing and enjoying themselves. And what better way to do it than being here at River Fest,” Wesley Hutchinson said.

Event officials also do acknowledge the smaller footprint of the festival due to a block of Front Street still under construction, which in return leaves less room for the number of vendors they traditionally have.

Several businesses on Front Street expressed excitement about the festival and the construction wrapping up.

“I think having the construction being done is going to allow for more parking. Even without the festival happening, it’s going to open up for more vendors. The businesses that were hurt and more affected by the construction will have more business,” Katelyn Rivenbark, a sales associate at Swahili Coast, said.

While construction was a big worry for business owners on Front Street, health and safety may be on the mind of others.

Event organizers say that they are operating under the North Carolina guidelines for COVID, which allow for festivals.

“I think a lot of people are just excited to be back outside in good weather and just have a good time,” Bell said.

To learn more about this year’s festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.