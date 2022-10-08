Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this weekend! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry.

The tropics are active with Tropical Storm Julia in the southern Caribbean Sea; Julia is likely to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into Central America in the next few days. That said, no impacts to the Carolinas are expected with this storm. There are also no other areas of interest noted by the National Hurricane Center.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Gregory Westfield has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was...
Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case
The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Your weekend outdoor plans have a green light
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous fall weekend ahead amidst cooling trend
Your weekend outdoor plans have a green light
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast: cooling trend through the weekend, humidity remains low
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022