First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this weekend! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry.

The tropics are active with Tropical Storm Julia in the southern Caribbean Sea; Julia is likely to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into Central America in the next few days. That said, no impacts to the Carolinas are expected with this storm. There are also no other areas of interest noted by the National Hurricane Center.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

