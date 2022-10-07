Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars.

SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff investigations of vehicles parked on the campus on Tuesday, October 4. The K-9 named Gunny gave positive alerts on students 20-year-old Alexis Sntasysia-Dexire Hall of Whiteville and Andrea Samantha Jackson’s vehicles.

Hall was asked by police to unlock her vehicle, and police found marijuana wrapped in plastic wrap in the vehicle’s glove box.

Hall was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. She received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Jackson could not be found, and her vehicle was reportedly unlocked. Officers say a bag of marijuana was in the passenger floorboard, and they then searched the rest of the vehicle. They found two bags of marijuana, two bags of THC wax, a grinder and a concealed handgun.

Jackson was charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.