Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The group “Columbus County Forum” organized an event for Columbus County political candidates to discuss issues including education, economic development, and fighting crime at the October 6 town hall forum.

WECT’s Jon Evans moderated the forum.

The forum took place on the campus of Southeastern Community College and featured Democratic candidates running for county commissioner, sheriff, district court judge, and Congress. Leaders said Republican candidates running for the same offices declined invitations to attend.

The candidate for Columbus County Sheriff, Jason Soles, who recently released a recorded phone conversation that led to the suspension of Sheriff Jody Greene, told the audience he would, if elected, increase transparency in the office and institute a citizen’s review board to regain the public’s trust.

Congressional candidate Charles Graham said he would support programs in the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act to help reduce healthcare costs.

The forum’s organizers plan to conduct similar forums during upcoming election cycles to better educate voters on where candidates stand on important issues.

The forum can be viewed on the Columbus County NAACP Reboot Facebook page here.

