Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and taken down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”

If weather causes issues, backup dates are on October 11, 12, 21 and 24.

