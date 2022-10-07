Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have been spayed/neutered. Staff at the shelter have also taught the two to sit before meals.

The NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit asks that the two be adopted together. Bruce is deaf, and Gidget has served as his hearing guide dog since Bruce was a puppy. The handlers have additionally stated that Bruce does best in a calm environment.

Although deaf, Bruce is said to pay very good attention to the hands of others, making the learning of sign language a possibility.

Those interested in adopting Bruce and Gidget are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter will also be offering a free rabies vaccination clinic on Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m. Those wishing to get their animals a rabies vaccination will need to show proof of New Hanover County residency. There is a limit of two animals per household.

