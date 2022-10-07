New Hanover Co. Pandemic Operations Center no longer providing on-site COVID testing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pandemic Operations Center will no longer provide on-site COVID-19 testing as part of its daily operations, New Hanover County officials announced Friday.

“This change comes based on the availability of testing throughout the community and as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) ending their allowance for Point-of-Care COVID-19 tests to be used for non-symptomatic persons,” the county stated in a news release. “While on-site testing is no longer offered, COVID-19 tests for individual use at home can be picked up from the Pandemic Operations Center (1507 Greenfield Street) during operating hours Monday-Friday.”

Local testing resources can be found at NCDHHS.gov/GetTested.

The Pandemic Operations Center is continuing to provide initial COVID-19 vaccines as well as the updated Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters.

“Anyone 12 and older that has completed an initial COVID-19 vaccine series is eligible to receive one of the new updated boosters,” the news release states. “The updated booster is given at least two months after your last COVID-19 vaccine or any previous booster shot. Pfizer boosters are available to those 12 and older and Moderna boosters are available to those 18 and older.”

Appointments for initial vaccines or boosters are recommended but not required and can be made by going to TakeMyShot.NC.gov.

Vaccines and boosters will be available during the following days and times starting Oct. 10:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit Health.NHCGov.com/Coronavirus or call the Pandemic Operations Call Center at 910-798-6800.

