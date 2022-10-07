Senior Connect
Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case

Gregory Westfield has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was...
Gregory Westfield has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County.(Duche Willetts Law, PLLC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield, resident of Navassa, has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County.

A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017.

Westfield had previously faced charges for:

  • 1 count of statutory sex offense
  • 1 count of indecent liberties with a child

Following a seven-day trial, a Brunswick County jury found Westfield not guilty after 30 minutes of deliberation, per Duhe Willetts Law.

“Mr. Westfield hopes to move forward and live his life free from the cloud of accusation that he has lived with for the last 5 years.  He is thankful to have had, at long last, his day in court, and is grateful to the Brunswick County jurors who carefully evaluated the evidence, saw the truth, and cleared him of these charges,” said Duhe Willetts Law in the announcement.

