Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield, resident of Navassa, has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County.

Westfield had previously faced charges for:

1 count of statutory sex offense

1 count of indecent liberties with a child

Following a seven-day trial, a Brunswick County jury found Westfield not guilty after 30 minutes of deliberation, per Duhe Willetts Law.

“Mr. Westfield hopes to move forward and live his life free from the cloud of accusation that he has lived with for the last 5 years. He is thankful to have had, at long last, his day in court, and is grateful to the Brunswick County jurors who carefully evaluated the evidence, saw the truth, and cleared him of these charges,” said Duhe Willetts Law in the announcement.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.