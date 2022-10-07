Macedonia Church Road to be closed for U.S. 74 interchange construction

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To allow for the construction of an interchange and bridge on U.S. 74, Macedonia Church Road will be closed for up to two months beginning on Monday, October 10.

Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the interchange is set for construction at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. Work is expected to be completed by fall of 2024 and will cost $16.2 million to construct.

“A signed detour will send drivers onto Old Boardman Road, Old U.S. 74, N.C. 242, Haynes Lennon Road and Bud Stephens Road to access Macedonia Church Road. Drivers should slow down and be alert near the work zone, and plan for a longer commute using the detour,” wrote the NCDOT in the announcement.

