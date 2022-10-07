First Alert Forecast: cooling trend through the weekend, humidity remains low

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the peak of a warmer pattern Friday ahead of an approaching cold front across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures to push north of 80 by the afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!

After the aforementioned cold front slips through the Cape Fear Region Friday night, a puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the 70s for the weekend. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry.

The tropics are active with Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen in the southern Caribbean Sea; Thirteen is likely to move into Central America as a storm named Julia in the next three to five days. That said, no impacts to the Carolinas are expected with this storm. There are also no other areas of interest noted by the National Hurricane Center.

