Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said 39 adults, 25 children and seven pets were displaced by the fire at Cedar Grove Apartments. Those impacted by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross, Rainey said.

Rainey said crews responded just after midnight Friday to the 8700 block of Evangeline Road and found a fire in a three-story building.

Firefighters say the fire was under control around 2 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, Rainey said. There was no word on their condition.

