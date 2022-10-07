Community invited donate carved pumpkins for 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum is hosting its fourth annual 4-H Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 15. The family-friendly event will feature acres of gardens decorated with glowing pumpkins donated by the community and raise money for the county’s 4-H programs and scholarships.

“Four years ago, we were trying to create an event that engages families and raises awareness of the 4-H Youth Programs and volunteer opportunities. As we thought about it, we knew everyone loves a good carved pumpkin, so the 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza was born,” said NHC 4-H Agent J. Scott Enroughty in a release.

Per the Arboretum, guests can have their carved pumpkin showcased for free by dropping them off between Noon and 2 p.m. on October 15. The organizers hope to showcase a total of 150 pumpkins.

You can pick up your pumpkin after the event on Sunday, October 16 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Arboretum plans to compost any leftover pumpkins.

Other activities include the UNCW mad scientists, 4-H interactive games and NC Aquarium scales and tails. Tickets are available for visits at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. and must be purchased online for $25 per vehicle at this website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.