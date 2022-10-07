Senior Connect
Calabash FD to host open house event, public invited to meet new chief

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW.

The free, family-friendly event will give the local community the chance to meet the station’s new fire chief, Keith McGee. Free hot and drinks will also be offered at the event.

Chief McGee became the station's chief earlier this year. Previously, he served as chief at the Apex Fire Department.

According to Calabash FD, the event will include:

  • Face painting
  • Fire truck rides
  • Helmets for kids
  • Pictures with Sparky
  • Firehouse tours
  • Educational programs

Additionally, a hot air balloon will be on site if the weather cooperates. The fire department is also hoping to showcase a helicopter landing.

