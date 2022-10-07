Calabash FD to host open house event, public invited to meet new chief
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW.
The free, family-friendly event will give the local community the chance to meet the station’s new fire chief, Keith McGee. Free hot and drinks will also be offered at the event.
According to Calabash FD, the event will include:
- Face painting
- Fire truck rides
- Helmets for kids
- Pictures with Sparky
- Firehouse tours
- Educational programs
Additionally, a hot air balloon will be on site if the weather cooperates. The fire department is also hoping to showcase a helicopter landing.
