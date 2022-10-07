Calabash FD to host open house event, public invited to meet new chief

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW.

The free, family-friendly event will give the local community the chance to meet the station’s new fire chief, Keith McGee. Free hot and drinks will also be offered at the event.

According to Calabash FD, the event will include:

Face painting

Fire truck rides

Helmets for kids

Pictures with Sparky

Firehouse tours

Educational programs

Additionally, a hot air balloon will be on site if the weather cooperates. The fire department is also hoping to showcase a helicopter landing.

The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 - 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW. (Calabash Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.