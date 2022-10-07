Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by...
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by her noncustodial mother, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Stephanie Frazier and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl from Livingston, Texas.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, KTRE reported. She was last seen on Oct. 6.

Sonni is described to have brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who authorities believe has taken the child and fled.

Norman, 31, is said to have brown hair and blue eye. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

Law officials believe the baby is in immediate danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Sonni’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does...
The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her.(TEXAS DPS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the...
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
Rachel Saufley, 40 years old
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
Police respond to a shooting on Montclair Drive in Wilmington
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment...
Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire
The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be hosting the 2nd annual...
2nd annual ‘Pets in the Park’ to be held at Carolina Beach Lake
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions