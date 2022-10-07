2nd annual ‘Pets in the Park’ to be held at Carolina Beach Lake

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be hosting the 2nd annual “Pets in The Park” on Oct. 8. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lake Park at 400 Lake Park Blvd. S.

Per the announcement, the family-friendly event will include:

A pet blessing

Pet costume and trick contests

Pet adoption opportunities

Music

Food trucks

A wine and rum garden

Dog yoga

Giveaways

Face painting

Miniature horses

Those in attendance will additionally be able to meet local veterinarians, visit with local pet rescues and non-profits and shop for pet merchandise from local vendors. Per the release, all “well-behaved pets on a leash” are encouraged to come.

Admission will be $5, with kids under the age of 10 receiving free admission. For more information, please visit the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce website.

The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be hosting the 2nd annual “Pets in The Park” on Oct. 8. (Maureen Ferguson)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.