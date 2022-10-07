2nd annual ‘Pets in the Park’ to be held at Carolina Beach Lake
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be hosting the 2nd annual “Pets in The Park” on Oct. 8. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lake Park at 400 Lake Park Blvd. S.
Per the announcement, the family-friendly event will include:
- A pet blessing
- Pet costume and trick contests
- Pet adoption opportunities
- Music
- Food trucks
- A wine and rum garden
- Dog yoga
- Giveaways
- Face painting
- Miniature horses
Those in attendance will additionally be able to meet local veterinarians, visit with local pet rescues and non-profits and shop for pet merchandise from local vendors. Per the release, all “well-behaved pets on a leash” are encouraged to come.
Admission will be $5, with kids under the age of 10 receiving free admission. For more information, please visit the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce website.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.