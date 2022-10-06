Senior Connect
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian

A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed...
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1.

Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident on NC-410 1.8 miles south of Bladenboro at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.

As she was standing outside of the car, another car fatally crashed into her and drove off. One of the responding firefighters had made it to the scene and followed the car until it could be stopped by law enforcement.

Law enforcement pulled over and arrested 18-year-old Racheal Faufley and charged her with driving while impaired and felony hit and run. She was taken to the Bladen County Detention Facility.

